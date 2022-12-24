North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th December 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 24th December 2022 is not really worth reading. A criticism of the brevity of the UK’s annual rejection of direct flights and other news that would normally appear in the middle of the paper.

BOG-STANDARD REPLY BLASTED – BRITISH MPs have been blasted for providing “standard” responses to calls for the UK to help end the isolation of the TRNC, including numerous offensive references to the Turkish “invasion” of Cyprus and describing residents from Turkey as “settlers”.

President Tatar praises ‘fantastic’ charity work – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar has praised the charity fund-raising efforts of the TRNC’s expat community in his Christmas and New Year message.

Alcohol sales banned as TRNC goes to the polls – THE sale of alcoholic drinks and the consumption of alcohol in public places will be banned tomorrow as the TRNC holds its second election of the year. The country will be ending 2022 the way it started, with an election, following the general election on January 23.

1963 victims remembered – CEREMONIES have been held in the TRNC and abroad to mark “December 21-25 National Struggle and Martyrs Week”, which remembers those who lost their lives in the “Bloody Christmas” events of December 1963 in Cyprus. The official events began on Wednesday with a commemoration ceremony held in front of the Lefkoşa Martyrs’ Monument.