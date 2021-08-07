North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 7th August 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 7th August 2021 is a little desperate with speculative stories such as the 30% electricity rise demand and non-stories such as the one about about investigating who cut trees down to build houses. My guess is the builder did it and my guess is that nothing significant will be done about it.

FRONT PAGE

PM ORDERS TREE MASSACRE PROBE – PRIME Minister Ersan Saner has ordered his ministers to look into the “massacre” of hundreds of trees to make way for a 105-residence complex in the Girne region. Cyprus Today’s sister newspaper Kıbrıs reported on Wednesday that 75 dönüms of forest area had been “butchered” at the foot of the Five Finger Mountains on a former military zone behind the Eziç Premier restaurant. The area had been leased to a Cooperative set up by the Security Forces Command.

Fresh blows dealt to TRNC-UK travel – EXPATS in North Cyprus who are desperate to fly to the UK have been dealt fresh blows to their travel plans. To be exempt from the self-isolation requirement for amber countries, a traveller from Europe must have been vaccinated in an EU member state, or Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland or the Vatican City. While “Cyprus” is part of the EU and is currently on England’s amber Covid list, a British High Commission spokesman confirmed to this paper that vaccination certificates issued by the TRNC Health Ministry — even if they are for EMA-approved vaccines — are not accepted for self-isolation exemption.

“For the time being, there is no arrangement for those vaccinated in the north,” the spokesman said in a written response to questions from Cyprus Today.

Kıb-Tek demands 30% price increase – ELECTRICITY prices could go up by “at least” 30 per cent if the government accepts demands from the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kıb-Tek). Kıb-Tek general manager Gürcan Erdoğan revealed the request, which will be sent to the Council of Ministers, at a press conference on Thursday. He said that the price increase will ensure that Kıb-Tek, which is at a “financial impasse”, will “not incur any losses from now on” and that the authorities “need to work out how much of this amount will be covered by the public and how much will be undertaken by the state”. He indicated that there has been “no price regulation for electricity since April 2019” and that this is “illegal”.

OTHER NEWS

Businesspeople claim corruption in the TRNC – ALMOST nine out of 10 businesspeople believe that there is corruption in the TRNC, according to a new study. The finding was included in the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) 2020 “Corruption Perceptions in North Cyprus” report, which was launched recently to the press and members of the public in Turkish in the garden of Rüstem bookshop in Lefkoşa. An English version of the report will be released in September, an FES spokesperson told Cyprus