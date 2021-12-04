North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 4th December 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 4th December 2021 continues with Turkish lira and Covid misery.

FRONT PAGE

Sterling Rises Above 18TL mark – THE pound reached new highs against the tumbling Turkish lira this week, reaching over 18TL. At the time of going to print, one British pound was trading for around 18.3TL, having earlier in the day reached a record of nearly 18.5TL. Just a month ago the pound was worth around 13TL, and in February it was less than 10TL.

Curbs on unvaccinated tightened, intensive care unit reaches full capacity – THE list of places that people who are not immunised against Covid-19 can enter has been drastically reduced as North Cyprus continues to battle with high numbers of cases and a spike in intensive care admissions.

Turkey, TRNC blast latest GC moves in the East Med – TURKEY and the TRNC have slammed the Greek Cypriot Administration after it announced on Thursday it had awarded an Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum consortium an energy exploration licence in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea for “Block 5” of its self-declared exclusive economic zone.

Tatar ‘saddened’ by Pope’s South Cyprus visit – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar has expressed his ‘sadness’ over the Pope’s decision to only visit South Cyprus during a trip to the island.