North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 31st October 2020

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 31st October 2020 is yet again speculative, For example the article about tagging arrivals is about an experiment to see what happens and Erdogan’s desire to picnic at Maras is also speculative.

‘TRNC Arrivals Will be Tagged’ – QUARANTINE in hotels and other centres could be scrapped and daily flight numbers increased if a pilot electronic tagging scheme is successful, Health Minister All Pilli has announced. A total of 250 people arriving in the TRNC by air will be selected for the project from Monday onwards, Dr Pilli told Cyprus Today.

Erdogan to visit TRNC, wants to `picnic in Maras,’ with President – TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to have a “picnic” in the recently reopened part of Maras when he travels to North Cyprus in mid-November, he said this week. Mr Erdogan’s comments, made during a joint press conference with President Ersin Tatar in Ankara on Monday, appeared to catch his counter-part and Turkish Foreign Minister by surprise.

