North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th October 2020

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 24th October 2020 is relatively boring and includes a few may happen articles. The most noteworthy one says that OAP ex-pats ‘may’ be fined 170TL a day.

FRONT PAGE

EXPAT RESIDENTS FACE DAILY FINES – FOREIGN residents over the age of 60 who have not yet applied for temporary residency permits could face fines of 176TL per day, Cyprus Today has learned. The current immigration and residency rules came into force on October 23, 2019, bringing to an end the “gentlemen’s agreement” introduced in 2010 that allowed some expats, such as property owners, aged 60 and over to live in the TRNC without the need to obtain a permit.

Property ‘hell’ ends for homeowners – Expat homeowners in Esentepe celebrate the end of their property ‘hell’ after raising £12,000 for the construction of a small bridge and road which now gives them direct access to their homes for the first time in 11 years. The residents say that a builder had failed to deliver on “promises” to construct the bridge, meaning the only way into their properties has been via privately owned land.

As for the rest, forget it in my opinion.