North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 31st August 2019

Wow, there is some interesting North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today – the inside story of Maras, the Famagusta ‘Ghost Town’. Mind you, there is not much else to interest those not already living in North Cyprus.

FRONT PAGE

Inside Maras – WORK aimed at reconnecting electricity to the fenced-off area of Maras (Varosha) will start within days, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Kudret Ozersay has said, as media were allowed into the “ghost town” for the first. time in 27 years — Cyprus Today among than. The visit by the select group of around 40 journalists, photographers and camera crews became news in itself, sparking a backlash from South Cyprus and some TRNC figures.

TC supporter Prof Dodd dies, 93 – A KEY British commentator on Cyprus and Turkey and supporter of fair play for Turkish Cypriots, Professor Clement Dodd, has died at the age of 93. The widely respected political scientist and academic, who passed away peacefully on August 18, “had become increasingly interested in Cyprus, partly inspired by a sense that the Turkish Cypriots had had …”.

Council to improve shelter – Municipality has agreed to work with volunteers to improve conditions at a council-run pound after a public outcry over the health of animals kept there. Last week Cyprus Today reported that police had launched an investigation into claims of cruelty after images of dogs …

Brit jailed for sexual abuse of her children from Bahceli – A BRITISH woman who sexually abused her own children online in return for payment from paedophiles while living in North Cyprus has been jailed in the UK. Jodie Little, 30, was sentenced to 12 years and four months at Isleworth Crown Court in London, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) announced on Wednesday.

THE REST

Kib-Tek pulls the plug on ministry – THE power supply to the Finance Ministry was cut of on Thursday as union chiefs made good on their promise to start pulling the plug on government departments that have failed to pay their bills. Kubilay Ozirac, head of the energy workers’ union El-Sen, said the “plug” had been pulled after the government failed to respond to a 48-hour ultimatum issued on Tuesday. El-Sen members also staged a protest in front of the ministry.