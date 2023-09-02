North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 2nd September 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 2nd September 2023 is led by the fact that in the south there have been over 20 attacks on mosques in the last 10 years.

FRONT PAGE

‘Mosque Attacks in South rising’ – THE number of attacks on mosques in the Greek Cypriot Administration has radically increased, according to a senior TRNC official. İbrahim Benter, general manager of the Cyprus Foundations Administration (Evkaf), evaluated recent attacks against mosques in the region.

Erdoğan: Türkiye defending rights of Turkish Cypriots – TÜRKIYE is defending the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday. “We have been defending to the end the rights and laws of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Erdoğan said during a commencement ceremony at the Naval Academy Command in İstanbul’s Tuzla district.

Greek Cypriot plan ‘full of traps’: Tatar – A PACKAGE of “confidence building measures” reportedly being prepared by Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides is “full of traps”, President Ersin Tatar said on Monday.

Search for Cyprus missing focusing on ‘hardest cases’ – THE search for the remains of people who went missing in the 1960s and 1970s has now reached the “hardest” cases, a senior official from the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) has said.