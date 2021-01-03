North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 2nd January 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 2nd January 2021 leads with the 10pm to 5am curfew imposed. Apart from that the news is insipid but then with all the restrictions I guess there’s not much to write about.

FRONT PAGE

‘NEW YEAR FEAR’ AS VIRUS SPIKES – The 10pm to 5am curfew – announced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday and the first to be introduced since last March – began on New Year’s Eve and will remain in force until at least Monday, when members of Communicable Diseases High Committee (BHÜK) will reassess the situation.

Other decisions announced on Wednesday included extending quarantine arrangements for arrivals in the TRNC to 11.59pm on January 31; bringing forward the traditional mid-year February school holiday to January 4-January 15; the suspension of all private tuition courses, lessons and activities; a ban on gatherings at home of more than 10 people from December 31 to January 3 (tomorrow), both dates inclusive; and a ban on birthday parties, cinemas, theatres, engagement and wedding ceremonies, mass worships, exhibitions and the like.

Campaigners gain 3k signatures against huge İskele hotel build – ENVIRONMENT campaigners in İskele say they have collected 3,000 signatures for a petition calling for the withdrawal of plans to build a huge hotel by the beach. The petition – which is being conducted in traditional paper format and online – urges the Environment Protection Department and İskele Municipality not to give permission for the planned seven-floor, 21-metre high building on Long Beach, which CyprusToday understands will be built by a consortium of investors.

MP: TRNC should capitalise on new UK-Turkey trade deal – NORTH Cyprus should seek ways to benefit from the new trade deal signed between Turkey and the UK, former deputy prime minister and foreign minister Kudret Özersay has urged. On Tuesday Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan signed a free trade agreement that “supports a trading partnership” that was worth £18.6 billion in 2019.