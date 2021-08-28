North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 28th August 2021

North Cyprus News news on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 28th August 2021 warns that Covid tests will no longer be free. Mind you, with a charge of 100TL for a PCR test and 40TL for an antigen test this is not as much a rip off as the cost for UK holidaymakers.

FRONT PAGE

FREE COVID-19 TESTING TO END – COVID-19 screening tests carried out by the Health Ministry will have to be paid for, regardless of whether people are vaccinated or not, as of Wednesday, September 1, Prime Minister Ersan Saner has confirmed. Only PCR and antigen tests for students in primary and secondary schools and citizens receiving social assistance will be free of charge Mr Saner said during a press briefing on Thursday evening held following a backlash from the public. The decision to charge vaccinated people for tests, which first emerged in the Official Gazette on Thursday, sparked uproar after Mr Saner had previously said that, in a bid to encourage more people to get jabbed, only those who have not been inoculated would be made to pay, with a charge of 100TL for a PCR test and 40TL for an antigen test.

Boy, 5, dies in ‘tragic’ accident – The scene of the accident on Thursday, Inset, Karel Taşkentli who died from his injuries.

A FIVE-year-old boy died and his mother was left injured following a crash that occurred on the Taşkent route of the Northern Ring Road in Lefkoşa on Thursday afternoon.

GCs are ‘racist’, ‘anachronistic’ for revoking RoC passports held by TRNC officials – Tatar – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar has accused the Greek Cypriot administration of being “racist” and “anachronistic” after it announced plans on Monday to cancel or refuse to renew “Republic of Cyprus” passports held by senior TRNC officials, Mr Tatar included.

Adapass launches with Lefkoşa pilot – A PILOT of the Health Ministry’s “AdaPass” (IslandPass) digital Covid system for entering certain businesses and venues was launched in Lefkoşa yesterday. The scheme had been due to be rolled out nationwide on August 20. However Health Minister Ünal Üstel announced last Saturday that the mandatory use of the system would be delayed to August 27, and only in the Lefkoşa district to begin with. No reason was given for the change in date and scope.

Ex-president Derviş Eroğlu ‘on the mend’ – FORMER President Derviş Eroğlu is said to be on the mend after spending time in intensive care at Near East University Hospital (NEUH) earlier this week. According to information obtained from Mr Eroğlu’s family on Thursday, Mr Eroğlu’s health is improving and his treatment continues in a ward room of the hospital.

THE REST

Covid has ‘destroyed’ TRNC tourism sector, says Kıtsab – THE Covid-19 pandemic has “destroyed” the TRNC’s tourism sector, the Cyprus Turkish Association of Tourism and Travel Agencies (Kıtsab) said in a statement issued on Tuesday. They said that taking the necessary measures to revive the tourism sector should be the government’s “top priority” and asked the government to be more “sensitive” in this regard.