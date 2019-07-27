North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 27th July 2019

More North Cyprus News taken from Cyprus Today. Some of the articles on the front page are less than thrilling and have already been in the news for a few days, including in North Cyprus Free Press.

Mind you, the ugly erections story is a bit near the edge, of Girne Harbour…

FRONT PAGE

MAN DIES FROM WEST NILE VIRUS – ONE man has died and two other people are ill after being infected with a bird- and mosquito-borne African virus found in the TRNC for the first time. Seven more are being tested for West Nile Virus (WNV), it was revealed yesterday.

No details were disclosed of the dead man, who passed away yesterday afternoon, or of the other victims, but all lived in a village close to swampland that is currently being drained, said Health Ministry undersecretary Mustafa Akçaba as news of the WNV outbreak emerged.

Residency ‘concession’ for over-60s Brits lifted – THE government this week confirmed it is scrapping an unofficial concession allowing Britons over the age of 60 to live in North Cyprus without obtaining formal residency.

The end of a nine-year old “gentlemen’s agreement” exempting over-60s, as part of an overhaul of regulations, means they will have a year to register from when the measure comes into force in October.

Optimism voiced for TCs after ‘Turkish blood’ Boris is elected – TURKISH Cypriot hopes are high after Boris Johnson, who boasts Turkish ancestry, became British prime minister this week.

Optimism was voiced that the elevation of the politician whose great-grandfather, Ali Kemal, was the Ottoman empire’s last interior minister, would mean Turkish Cypriots getting a fair hearing.

Erection of ‘ugly’ CCTV poles slammed by public – The poles — one near Dallas Büfe to the west of the harbour, a second near Canlı Balık restaurant in the centre, and a third near the castle to the east — are close to apartment windows and balconies, giving rise to fears that the cameras on them might be able to see inside private properties. Parliament last October backed draft legislation to set up a network of Mobese security cameras. The system was agreed with Turkey in September 2016 and the first stage was to be a 52 million TL pilot scheme involving 544 cameras mounted on poles in public areas around Lefkoşa and Girne.

BEST OF THE REST

General strike called – (Editor: on page 6 so less important than ugly erections) A GENERAL strike is set to paralyse the TRNC in protest at a newly signed 750 million TL economic and financial agreement with Turkey that trades unions have branded “a threat to the communal existence of Turkish Cypriots”.

The agreement, concluded between Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Turkey’s deputy president Fuat Oktay to cover the five months between August and December, ahead of the next main funding programme, was described by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar as “a lifeline for the economy”.