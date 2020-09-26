North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 26th September 2020

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 26th September 2020 is sparse and just repeats what many already understood to be the case – relying on getting water from Turkey was misplaced. The only other story on the front page states the obvious, lots of jobs have been lost in the tourism sector of the North Cyprus economy.

FRONT PAGE

Water Woes Continue – Widespread water shortages are set to continue after it was announced that repairs to the 80km undersea pipeline carrying supplies from Turkey would not be completed until Monday at the earliest. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay had earlier this month announced that the pipeline — which has been out of action since it broke in January — would be fixed by September 25, as previously reported by Cyprus Today. However Agriculture and Natural Resources Minister Oguz Dursun disclosed on Wednesday that the dead-line would be missed by at least three days due to delays caused by bad weather of the coast of Mersin, Turkey, where five ships and undersea robots were involved in the repair operation.

Tourism in job losses hit 8,000 – The number of people working in the TRNC’s tourism sector has shrunk by almost half due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was disclosed this week. The drastically reduced employment level in the key industry was revealed by the head of the Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers’ Union, Dimag Caginer, and confirmed to Cyprus Today by Labour and Social Security Ministry under-secretary Engin Tekakpmar.

The Rest

UK has “no plans” to allow direct flights between the UK and the TRNC – because such a move would be “unlawful”, it has been announced. Editor: That’s what’s been said for over 50 years so what made people believe otherwise?

Anger after energy union cuts off debtors – Legal battles have erupted after the energy workers’ union El-Sen cut off electricity to government departments, municipalities, universities, hotels and businesses because of their unpaid bills. El-Sen claims that Kib-Tek is owed a total of around 900 million TL in unpaid electricity bills and that it took the unilateral action to enforce payment. Editor: I wonder if their members weren’t getting wages.