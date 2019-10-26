North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 26th October 2019

Quite a few bits of North Cyprus News in this week’s Cyprus Today. This makes a change and for once the newspaper is worth reading.

Confusion about the new residency rules and the Orams’s villa being purchased by the government for over a quarter of a million pounds less than they paid for it should warn ex-pats about buying in North Cyprus – rent don’t buy, is my advice.

FRONT PAGE

MINISTRY REASSURES 60+ TRNC-BASED FOREIGNERS THAT REGULATIONS WILL NOT APPLY UNTIL 2020 RESIDENCY HEALTH CHECKS SCRAPPED – HEALTH checks for foreign nationals aged 60 and over applying for residency permits have been scrapped, a minister has told Cyprus Today, as “chaos” accompanied the introduction of tougher immigration rules this week.

“No health checks will be needed in the first or subsequent residency applications,” Interior Minister Ayşegül Baybars said to this paper yesterday evening.

The decision was taken after the new residency regime, introduced on Wednesday, did away with the previous “gentlemen’s agreement” that allowed expat residents aged 60 and over to stay in the TRNC without any “legal” permission.

Government ‘purchases’ Orams villa for £160,000 – THE land and property that was at the heart of a lengthy legal wrangle involving a British couple, its original Greek Cypriot owner and Cherie Blair, the wife of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, has been “bought” by the TRNC government for £160,000, Cyprus Today can exclusively reveal.

The abandoned luxury villa in Lapta, built by David and Linda Orams on land they purchased in 2002, has been “transferred” to the Finance Ministry’s Public Estates and Supplies Department, this paper has learned.

‘Maraş claims will be based on ’74 deeds’ –

TITLE deeds dating back to 1974 will form the “basis” of hundreds of compensation claims from Greek Cypriots who left behind property in the disputed “ghost town” of Maraş, a TRNC court ruled this week.

Monday’s judgment by the Court of Cassation, headed by Judge Ferdi Narin Şefik, said that the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) was “not authorised” to investigate title deeds issued before 1974 — the year of Turkey’s military intervention — in relation to the coastal resort of Maraş, a suburb of Gazimağusa that has been a military zone for 45 years.