North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 25th July 2020

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 25th July 2020 consists of a single article about ‘Brits’ wanting something that they’re never going to be offered – a vote. Apparently, the ‘Brits’ consist of the operators of the British Residents Society.

FRONT PAGE

Brits push for the right to vote – THE British Residents’ Society is to push for citizenship for ex-pats with long-term residency, Cyprus Today can reveal. BRS representatives are expecting to meet prime minister Ersin Tatar this week to open talks on the issue. Mr Tatar has indicated that he is in favour of such a move, but Cyprus Today understands that other ministers, including interior minister, Aysegul Baybars are not keen.

THE REST

Pensioner deported over test paper – A 71-year old Irishman was deported last night after being refused entry to North Cyprus because his corona virus test papers were not worded properly. Grandfather Michael Cronin is a regular visitor. He told friends he was looking forward to his latest trip and wasn’t concerned about entry requirements as he had an up to date negative test certificate.

Union warn of hospital overload – MEDICAL unions have expressed ‘great concern’ over the increase of a fresh wave of Covid-19 and have warned that the bed space in the Lefkosa State hospital corona virus unit has been filled to capacity. They warned that the virus has landed back in the country after steps were taken to “open up” to the outside world with the start of flights.