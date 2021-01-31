North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 23 January 2021

The North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 23 January 2021 is a little late but for continuity we’ll include it. There is the usual doom and gloom about Covid and its impact along with information about the earthquake that you can find in the North Cyprus Earthquake Measures 5 Magnitude article.

FRONT PAGE

‘Lock Down Girne Area’ – THE mayors of Alsancak and Lapta have called for a “lockdown” of the Girne region due to the level of Covid-19 cases there. Members of the Communicable Diseases High Committee were yesterday meeting to review the current Covid-19 measures, after a proposed lockdown of the country last weekend was put on hold. At the time of going to print, no new decisions had been announced. More than two thirds of all positive cases in North Cyprus from January 15 to Thursday, January 21, were recorded in the Girne area, according to Health Ministry figures. Of the 133 cases recorded over the seven-day period, 93 were in the Girne district – around 70 per cent of the total.

Strong quake shakes Cyprus – AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Cyprus on Thursday, the second in the space of two months. The quake occurred at 4.27pm with its epicentre 13km north-east of Larnaca at a depth of 57.2km, according to the TRNC Meteorology Office, which also records seismic activity.

Govt’s North Cyprus 2021 tourism ‘dream’ dashed – 2021 IS ALREADY a “lost year” for North Cyprus tourism, a top representative of the sector has told this paper, due to concerns over the speed of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the ongoing closure of border crossing points and uncertainty over future flight availability. In comments made exclusively to Cyprus Today, Orhan Tolun, the head of the Cyprus Turkish Tourism and Travel Agents Association (Kıtsab), described the government’s goal to “reopen” the country to tourists in April as an “impossible dream”. Ministers are hoping that a successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccines – which began last week in the TRNC – could mean coronavirus restrictions being lifted by the spring.