North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 21st November 2020

Yeah, some actual North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 21st November 2020! There was a tornado in North Cyprus! Apart from that, the same old same old.

FRONT PAGE

Twisters Hit North Coast – THOUSANDS of homes along the north coast of the TRNC were left without power after storms and twisters wreaked havoc yesterday afternoon. Trees were uprooted, power cables brought down and at least three people injured after the freak weather first struck at around noon.

Women’s March Against Violence, Tourism’s Fate ‘Up In the Air’ and Saner Fails to Form a Coalition aren’t worth including.

THE REST

Dentists, There’s Need For Education – THE TRNC has a glut of medicine and dentistry university faculties but no educational standards three associations claimed this week. The announcement was made at a joint press conference organised by the heads of the Cyprus ‘Turkish Medical Association (KITS), the Cyprus Turkish Dentists’ Association (KTDBI and the Cyprus Turkish Medical Chamber (KTTOI as part of various activities to mark – Dentistry Week, which ends tomorrow.

Man arrested for ‘insulting’ TRNC and president – A MAN will face prosecution for ‘insulting” the TRNC state and the president on his Facebook page. The suspect, a resident of the village of Serdarh, identified only by his initials EE, was arrested after he shared the post in question on Monday, which was traced to a computer at his address. JudgeCcigdem Guzeler ordered that EE be released on bail pending trial and banned from leaving the TRNC.