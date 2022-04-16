North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 16th April 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 16th April 2022 is mainly speculation. For example, if property title deeds were transferred to ex-pats then £1 billion of tax could be collected.

‘TRNC sitting on £1 billion PROPERTY BONANZA’ – THE Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is sitting on a property “bonanza” that could generate a 20-billion TL tax boost to the country’s coffers — more than £1 billion at current exchange rates — the head of the Cyprus Turkish Building Contractors Association (KTİMB) has claimed. Cafer Gürcafer said the figure is based on the amount of tax income that the state is “losing out” on from some 94,000 title deeds that cannot be “transferred” to prospective foreign buyers because of laws relating to property sales and military zones.

UN experts: reveal ‘truth’ about island’s missing persons – THE United Nations has emphasised the importance of establishing the “truth” in a report calling for an urgent solution to the missing persons issue in Cyprus. A delegation from the UN Working Group of Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances recommended the establishment of a “truth-telling mechanism”, which would aim to clarify the facts and circumstances of the disappearances decades ago, after paying a visit to the island on Tuesday “at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus”.

Turkish Vice President warns TRNC ministers to avoid ‘populist’ policies – THE Vice President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, has said the TRNC government should steer clear of “populist” policies.

Plan put forward to deal with Cyprus ‘invasion’ – SCIENTISTS have recommended mass culls of lionfish as part of a new set of recommendations aimed at minimising the impact of a lionfish “invasion” in the waters around Cyprus.