North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 13th June 2020

Welcome to Cyprus! – TOURISTS will be allowed to return to North Cyprus from July 1, the government confirmed this week, but visitors from Britain will be classed as “high-risk,” must produce a health certificate and go into 14 days quarantine. The Council of Ministers announced international categories for TRNC entry. They are also considering — but have yet to rule on — the introduction of “risk insurance” in case visitors contract Covid-19 while staying here.

The United Kingdom was named in Category C — the highest risk category — alongside countries such as the United States, Iran, Russia, and Brazil, which have all recorded high corona virus death and infection rates. Visitors from these countries will only be able to enter the TRNC if they take a PCR test for corona virus 72 hours before travelling, which must be negative. On arrival, they will be quarantined for 14 days, at a cost of 4,400 TL (£510) per person, which must be paid in advance.

Tourism Downs Towels -HOTELIERS and tourism bosses laid out the sunbeds and towels and brought on a brass band in the centre of Lefkoşa this week –but this was no celebration. Instead, the travel industry staged a noisy, colourful and passionate demonstration to complain that the government was killing the industry.