North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 13th February 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 13th February 2021 is mainly trivial, for example saying that the Tulip charity needs money when the same applies to most charities at the moment and saying that property taxes have gone up 30% but that may be a mistake.

FRONT PAGE

Captured – A FUGITIVE who had been on the run for days was captured on Thursday night hiding in a property in the Girne village of Dogankoy. Alexandr Satlaev, reported to have committed several rapes and attempted rapes in Russia, was discovered by police and special operation forces in an empty villa located on Aydin Tepe Sokak at around 6.30pm, a police spokesman told Cyprus Today.

Property, land tax bills up 30% – PROPERTY and land tax has gone up by double the rate of inflation, the head of the Cyprus Turkish Real Estate Agents’ Association (KTEB), Hasan Sungur, has told this paper. He said that bills for 2021 have increased by 30 per cent, twice the 2020 end-of-year inflation rate of 15 per cent. The inflation-busting increase could have been due to a “mistake” by the Finance Ministry.

The rest isn’t worth repeating.