North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 6th February 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 6th February 2021 has two stories. One is about Covid lock down tightening and the other, don’t laugh, is about property buyers having problems.

FRONT PAGE

TRNC Ramps up the Restrictions – NORTH Cyprus has entered a “full lockdown” after Prime Minister Hamza Ersan Saner announced strict new measures on Thursday night – while Near East University said yesterday that a “mutation” of the coronavirus first seen in the UK has been found in the TRNC. As of 8pm yesterday, February 5, a full curfew is in place in all parts of the country until at least 5am on Monday, February 15.

People are only allowed to travel to “essential” businesses such as petrol stations, butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers and supermarkets, which will remain open between the hours of 8am and 5pm. Tomorrow, February 7, and on Sunday, February 14, all shops and businesses, except for duty chemists, will be closed. The number of duty chemists has been doubled and they will operate from 8am to midnight. Banks will be closed from February 8 to February 12. Restaurants providing takeaway and delivery services have been closed.

Calls to aid new foreign property buyers ‘in limbo’ – CALLS have been made for foreign nationals in the process of moving to the TRNC to be allowed into the country. Stories have emerged of new foreign property buyers being left in limbo because of the coronavirus clampdown. Some, who have sold their properties in the UK and even shipped their furniture to the TRNC, are now stuck in the UK due to a travel ban on those who are not citizens or permanent residents.

The issue has been raised by Association of Turkish Cypriots Abroad coordinator Hatice Kerimgil, after the Communicable Diseases High Committee announced this week that those who are already TRNC permanent residents from the UK and certain other countries will be allowed to enter the country, subject to 14-day quarantine.

THE REST

Raab enjoys tea at the Palace with the President – UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (left) met President Ersin Tatar during a visit to the TRNC on Thursday. CASES containing local red wine, hellim, olive oil and Turkish delight have been sent to Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by President Ersin Tatar.

Mr Tatar handed over the traditionally decorated wooden chests containing the items to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who was also given his own case – on Thursday during the first visit to Cyprus by a British Foreign Secretary since 2016. The boxes also included two books written by Mr Tatar called Benim Objektifimden (Through My Lens) and I Never Gave Up. Mr Raab presented Mr Tatar with cufflinks.