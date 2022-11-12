North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 12th November 2022

The North Cyprus News on the frontpage of Cyprus Today on 12th November 2022 is dominated by the criticism of Bog Foggle’s biased programme about North Cyprus

FRONT PAGE

BEN FOGLE SHOW BRANDED BIASED – A NEW British TV programme about Cyprus has been blasted as “biased” against Turkish Cypriots.

In an episode of the Channel 5 series Lost Worlds, presenter Ben Fogle is sent “on a mission to understand what followed the brutal war in the 1970s that left Cyprus split in two and displaced a third of its population”.

The programme was filmed earlier this year, with Mr Fogle and his film crew given special access by the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) to film in the buffer zone dividing North and South Cyprus, in places such as the abandoned Nicosia International Airport.

However the programme has been slammed by many viewers for its numerous references to the Turkish “invasion” of Cyprus, with no explanation of the reasons for Turkey’s military intervention launched on July 20, 1974.

Candidates launch election campaigns – THE TRNC has entered election mode, with candidates launching their campaigns for local elections that will take place on Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day.

President calls on Sunak to support two-state solution – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar has called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “end the Cyprus merry-go-round” and support a two-state solution on the island – but fell short of demanding all-out recognition of the TRNC.