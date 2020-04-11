North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 11th April 2020

Here is the North Cyprus News as told in Cyprus Today on the 11th April 2020. One of the headlines that attempts to be encouraging is that according to PM Tatar, ‘we are coming to the end.’

FRONT PAGE

Tatar: We are coming to the end – IN AN exclusive message to Cyprus Today readers this week, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said he was confident that the nationwide shutdown to combat corona virus could soon be lifted. He said: ‘I am being advised constantly by various institutions. They are telling me that this (statistical curve) is more or less flattened, because we have about 60 positive at first, we have a couple every day maybe, but being treated and leaving the hospital and since we closed down, we have a couple a day maybe…

Anger over funeral ‘crowd’ – THE Minister of Health has ordered an investigation into how up to seventy mourners were allowed to attend the funeral of a young cancer victim this week, despite government restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of corona virus.

The Prime Minister also criticised the gathering, saying ‘This should not be repeated.”

THE REST

Complaints over price hiking are on the up – THE Department of Trade announced this week that it had received 256 complaints of price hiking during the three week period from 10-31 March, when government restrictions on movement were first introduced. The highest volume of complaints concerned the over-pricing of masks, disinfectant and hygiene products with the majority coming from the capital, Lefkosa. One Catalkoy ex-pat claimed a local pharmacy had attempted to charge 60TL for a mask which was on sale nearby for 7.50TL. Queries were also raised about the hand sanitising lotion offered by an Alsancak supermarket for 25TL for a small bottle.