North Cyprus Goverment Promises to Help Olive Grove

The leading story in Cyprus Today is that Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Denktaş has promised to save the Olive Grove homes!
The Olive Grove homeowners have replied
“Thank you Mr Dentas. You father would be proud, he did everything he could to help us.”
The deputy prime minister says that within a week he hopes to have made progress.
Meanwhile , the head of Koop Bank has said
“We want a friendly agreement that benefits everyone”.
This is a HUGE breakthrough for people whose homes were set to be auctioned on 11th April – 4 days ago our.
The Olive Grove people said that much of the thanks for their progress goes to Emine Colak, the barrister and former government minister who has worked tirelessly for them for several years.
Perhaps an Olive Grove solution could send a positive message that North Cyprus is a safe and fair place to invest after all.
Editor: I’d wait in sending that message until the Olive Grove purchasers have title deeds in their names, otherwise they will be guilty of involving others in the same mess they are in. I’m sure long-time readers of NCFP can remember situations where victims recommended products only to discover that they had been duped and had been used in order to con others.0 Likes
OH dear…talk to the purchasers of Gary Robb’s Amaranta Valley and ask them just how far the ‘Government sponsored’ initiative has gotten them…lots of promises even still…but not one inch further forward.
Personally I would be asking the question….why has Serdar Denktas not stepped in to help property scam victims before, do not tell me he has been unaware…his father was very vocal in his support.
I caution you to wait until ALL property victims have found justice in the TRNC before recommending it is safe to buy in north Cyprus. To do so now would and could be thought to be trying to curry favour, and I promise you, it does not work.
Unless it is pre ’74 title, there is still the little matter of having bought on Greek owned land …ask the Orams about that.
DO NOT BUY IN NORTH CYPRUS at present…it is injurious to your health, wealth and well being. Do not risk getting HISS either….it could be fatal
Kulaksiz 5 could paper the Government building with all the eye catching headlines and promises of help that never bore fruit…be sure this is not just more than lip service before getting too excited and makig recommendations that is it safe to buy in north Cyprus.
If K5 do win this outstanding Appeal, it will down to THEM and the money they have parted with and NOTHING else.