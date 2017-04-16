North Cyprus Goverment Promises to Help Olive Grove

The leading story in Cyprus Today is that Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Denktaş has promised to save the Olive Grove homes!

The Olive Grove homeowners have replied

“Thank you Mr Dentas. You father would be proud, he did everything he could to help us.”

The deputy prime minister says that within a week he hopes to have made progress.

Meanwhile , the head of Koop Bank has said

“We want a friendly agreement that benefits everyone”.

This is a HUGE breakthrough for people whose homes were set to be auctioned on 11th April – 4 days ago our.

The Olive Grove people said that much of the thanks for their progress goes to Emine Colak, the barrister and former government minister who has worked tirelessly for them for several years.

Perhaps an Olive Grove solution could send a positive message that North Cyprus is a safe and fair place to invest after all.

Editor: I’d wait in sending that message until the Olive Grove purchasers have title deeds in their names, otherwise they will be guilty of involving others in the same mess they are in. I’m sure long-time readers of NCFP can remember situations where victims recommended products only to discover that they had been duped and had been used in order to con others.

