Sener Levent of Afrika Newspaper Running For European Parliament

Sener Levent of Afrika newspaper is running for the European Election that will be held on 23rd May 2019. Turkish Cypriots in North Cyprus are automatically eligible to vote and 50 booths are being arranged for then in the south side of Lefkosa. In the last European elections, held in 2014, 2000 Turkish Cypriots voted, although several hundred who turned up were not allowed to vote because of bureaucratic and technical reasons which excluded over 20,000 from the electoral list.

It is being argued that in the last election the Turkish Cypriot turnout was low because the North expected the Cyprus Problem to be solved. I would have thought the opposite would have been true; if the North became part of the EU then having a Turkish Cypriot MEP would be something to fight for. In fact, the North’s government advised Turkish Cypriots not to vote as no doubt they will be doing this time.