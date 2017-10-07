Kulaksiz 5 v Akfinans Bank Limited Appeal Update

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

Kulaksiz 5 v Akfinans Bank Limited

Hands up anyone who thinks that waiting for a over one year…yes 12 months, for the outcome of an Appeal is not only ridiculous but bloody outrageous. Right you can put your hands down now.

Hand ups anyone who believes the reason for the delay is because they know that if they find in the favour of the Kulaksiz 5, the precedent it will create will throw the TRNC banks into turmoil BUT if they find in favour of Akfinans Bank Limited, it will surely confirm that the legal system in the TRNC is fatally flawed.

Hands up anyone who, like me, believes they will never give a decision which will be tantamount to handing over Kulaksiz 5 to the Bank. They already have illegal possession of my villa and the villa of Eve McCluskey and if they wait, the rest of the owners will die and they will just pick those up too.

I have often voiced the opinion that the strategy of Akfinans Bank Limited is to outlive us all, they have already outlived three of our number, my beloved Agile being one of those deceased, so it seems that they may well be getting some help with that strategy from the courts. We already know the Tapu (Land Registry) have facilitated their putting our properties into their name…long before the court case got even near to the conclusion.

Of course, I shall have to enquire about the legal ramifications of the lack of a final decision from the Appeal court on my being able to proceed to the ECHR.

This is what was happening exactly a year ago, remember all the celebrations…a little premature methinks.

http://northcyprusfreepress.com/akfinan-bank-limited-v-kulaksiz-5-appeal-finally-heard/

I often wonder just what would have to happen in the TRNC to cause the Government embarrassment…clearly watching the property

market defrauding so many is not going to do it.

Never give in, never give up.

Pauline Read