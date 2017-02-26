Hertz Discount Code | 20% off

Help NCFP – Use AMAZON

Hertz are currently offering up to 20% off their rentals at a selection of destinations around the world. To use the Hertz Discount Code, if it is needed, click a box below.


Ongoing
ABOUT HERTZ

Hertz was established in 1918 and now operates from approximately 7,700 locations in 145 countries worldwide. As official publishers for the company we currently promote any Hertz Discount Code newly released as well as the many sales offers which appear.

ABOUT NCFP PUBLICATIONS

We are primarily a newspaper focused on Cyprus news for residents and holidaymakers as well as Cypriots living around the world, particularly the UK where the majority of our readers live. We publish and manage websites, publish books and publish adverts as affiliates for several companies.

ABOUT SUPER SNOOPER

Super Snooper writes regular shopping bargain articles and reviews for NCFP. She is a dedicated shopper who hates to buy anything for more than she needs to and likes to tell others about her research and savings. In this article she discusses the advantage of using a Hertz Discount Code and sales offers giving up to 20% off.

