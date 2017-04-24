Cyprus Today's Greatstone Lapta 2 Site Auction Article

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

I have to admit, I do not know anymore about these situations than which you can read here from Cyprus Today (22.4.17.)

A good friend of mine is flying out tomorrow to have her case heard in the High Court in Lefkosa this coming week. I wish her all the luck in the world. I know she has done everything according to the law of TRNC, but it seems there is no protection for purchasers against these dishonest property developers. Being in the right in the TRNC is just not enough and certainly not recognised even though it is obvious.

Most of the builders and indeed some of the banks who colluded with them should be facing prosecution in the criminal courts, but of course, that will NEVER happen. It is a disgrace that the innocent are dragged through the courts for years and even then and beyond my comprehension, the innocent still lose their property and thousands more in legal costs.

Buy in north Cyprus? Not if you want to hang on to your sanity and your money.

Pauline Read

