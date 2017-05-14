Cyprus Today | Koop Bank Olive Grove Deal - 13/5/2017

Without Prejudice

It seems things have moved on a little in this ongoing saga and Mr Serdar Denktas is alleged to have brokered a deal with the state owned Koop Bank.

The words rejoicing is being used and I just hope it is not premature as the bank will not be revealing the deal until the next hearing for their proposed auction of the homes at Olive Grove. This is the latest report in Cyprus Today…today. If the deal brokered involves the owners paying the bank even another penny, then in my opinion, it is not much of a deal…more of a stitch up.

How well I remember Akfinans Bank wanting the owners at Kulaksiz 5 to pay a further £55,000 each for the privilege of keeping their already bought and paid for homes. To add insult to injury, they even suggested making mortgages available to the owners on a 20 year term…imagine that, a mortgage which finishes when you are over 100 in one owner’s case. The interest rate was never discussed but when you consider the 250% applied to the mortgage that caused all the trouble, and that being changed by the judge who granted the bank permission to auction our homes, to 80% per quarter compound, I cannot even begin to imagine what it might have been.

I guess we will know soon enough what Koop Bank have in mind.

Call me a cynic, but I cannot imagine any deal that will not involve the purchasers being expected to pay something to this bank.

Pauline Read

