North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 20th July 2019

Yes, it’s that time of the week again and another Saturday edition of Cyprus Today has hit the streets. There is no news about today’s Peace and Freedom Day celebrations today because that will not appear for a week.

FRONT PAGE

‘ROAD CHAOS MAY WORSEN’– TRAFFIC chaos that has dogged thousands driving between Alsancak, Lapta and Girne is set to get worse before it improves, as officials push for a “priority jump start” of dual carriageway construction.

Alsancak Mayor Fırat Ataser staged a presentation of the project for the extension to the Girne bypass, attended on Thursday by Transport and Public Works Minister Tolga Atakan and dozens of concerned traders with businesses along the route, whose concerns he sought to assuage.

The scheme, which will create a four-lane highway from the end of the existing bypass all the way to the start of the Lapta “hotels strip”, has been stalled for years by funding shortages and compulsory purchase issues, but Mr Ataser said it was now to go ahead taking in expropriated land and shop and hotel frontages.

Akıncı launches Peace and Freedom Day celebrations – PRESIDENT Mustafa Akıncı launched today’s Peace and Freedom Day celebrations with a message of peace and stability — for the whole island and the wider region — in which he told the Greek Cypriots it was now “decision time”.

In a broadcast address yesterday he called for an end to “differing rhetoric for different occasions” and asked how long the Greek Cypriot side could “go on wobbling in the face of our consistent position”.

Orphaned survivor’s ‘rose’ tribute to drowned family – A BOY of 12 laid red roses on the graves of his mother, father, sister and brother who all drowned as his life was saved during a family trip to a Karpaz beach.

The tragedy rocked North Cyprus and brought a decision by ministers on Tuesday that the state would take on responsibility for survivor Barış Katırcı’s care and schooling.

BEST OF THE REST

BRS and PM to discuss expat issues – A MEETING between Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and British Residents’ Society (BRS) officials has been “pencilled in” following a chance encounter, Cyprus Today can reveal.

This newspaper previously reported that Mr Tatar had declared his “expat priority” was to meet members of the community to discuss problems including issues related to property and residency.

Editor: as he did 15 years ago, 14 years ago, 13 years ago…still no change