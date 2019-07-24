North Cyprus Residency Permit Required for Pensioner Ex-Pats

If you are over 60 and do not have a North Cyprus Residency Permit then now you will have to buy one in three months time. According to the translation below you will have a year to get one. Many people, now over 60 and in theory free of the need to purchase a Residency Permit will remember the nightmare it used to be to get one. I wonder how much they will cost?

“The Residence Permit and Visa Regulation, which allows foreigners to enter the country, to reside in our country and leave our country, has been accepted. This regulation, which, on one hand, will contribute to us overcoming our problems regarding the subject of non-registration and on the other, will organize the visa types, durations, provisions and cancellation conditions as well as residence permit types, durations, provisions and cancellation conditions. This regulation, which will begin operation in three months, will now hold foreigners over the age of 60 to a residence permit, where as before, foreigners over the age of 60, could reside in our country with not permit requirements. These individuals will be granted a one-year long opportunity to register.”

‘Simplified Renewal Process for Over 60’s Only. The simplified over 60 Residency renewal process allows for a 1 or 2 year renewal . There is no requirement to visit the immigration section at a local police station, nor are there any medical formalities. Instead you should report direct to the residency office at the immigration HQ in Lefkosa on a weekday morning, taking with you the documentation detailed below. The residency office closes at 1.00 pm (Jun 19) and you will need to take a ticket number from a machine by the office door to secure your place in the queue.

· A completed (but unsigned) residency application form (downloadable from members only section of our website).

· Original letter from your local Muhtar confirming your residency address with a TL 4.00 TL (Jun 19) revenue stamp stuck to it.

· Your passport plus a copy of the photo page.

· Copy of passport residency page

· Your blue or pink residency registration card.

· A copy of your bank account statement to confirm your income (Internet print-out is acceptable).

· The appropriate fee:- TL 485 for one year (Jun 19).

· TL 17.50 in revenue stamps (Jun 19). You can buy stamps in any post office or in the cafe on the same floor but the fee could be slightly more

If you have moved house since your last renewal a copy of your new house contract, Kocan or rental agreement, with the new address, if appropriate, is also required.

Having handed in the various forms to the residency office, if all is in order you will be asked to take your passport and an invoice for the appropriate fee to the pay office (Vizne) down the corridor on the left to make the payment. Once there, hand over your passport and the invoice and on payment of the fee your passport will be returned with the residency stamp inserted. Return with your passport and fee receipt to the residency office for final documentation by the immigration officer and that is the end of the process. ‘