Advocate Akan Gurkan Died In A Car Accident in Kyrenia

I was emailed yesterday with the sad news that Advocate Akan Gurkan of Kyrenia north Cyprus had died.
http://voiceoftheisland.com/blog/2017/02/18/avukatakan-gurkan-yarin-topraga-verilecek/
On further investigation I found he had been the victim in an alleged high speed car accident between Lefkosa and Kyrenia.
I had met with him a few times whilst assisting ex pats in property related scams and do know he was the advocate of choice for many in north Cyprus.
Mr Gurkan leaves behind a wife and family to whom I extend my condolences.
photo taken from the internet.
Pauline Read
He was my lawyer. Another accident caused by another maniac?
Oh dear a much edited version of what Pauline actually said.
Akan Gurkan was very much involved in the AGA Saga having many of Robb’s customers recommended to him by Robb.
A man may die, that is sad. Death does not absolve him.
I do not belong to the ‘if you cannot say something good, say nothing brigade’.
https://agabuyersactiongroup.wordpress.com/2008/01/23/i-can%E2%80%99t-stand-akan-gurkan/