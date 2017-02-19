Advocate Akan Gurkan Died In A Car Accident in Kyrenia

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

I was emailed yesterday with the sad news that Advocate Akan Gurkan of Kyrenia north Cyprus had died.

http://voiceoftheisland.com/blog/2017/02/18/avukatakan-gurkan-yarin-topraga-verilecek/

On further investigation I found he had been the victim in an alleged high speed car accident between Lefkosa and Kyrenia.

I had met with him a few times whilst assisting ex pats in property related scams and do know he was the advocate of choice for many in north Cyprus.

Mr Gurkan leaves behind a wife and family to whom I extend my condolences.