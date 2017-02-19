Help NCFP – Use AMAZON

Advocate Akan Gurkan Died In A Car Accident in Kyrenia

By Pauline Ann Read

WITHOUT  PREJUDICE

I was emailed yesterday with the sad news that Advocate Akan Gurkan of Kyrenia  north Cyprus had died.

http://voiceoftheisland.com/blog/2017/02/18/avukatakan-gurkan-yarin-topraga-verilecek/

On further investigation I found he had been the victim in an alleged high speed car accident between Lefkosa and Kyrenia.

I had met with him a few times whilst assisting ex pats in property related scams and do know he was the advocate of choice for many in north Cyprus.

Mr Gurkan leaves behind a wife and family to whom I extend my condolences.

akan gurkanphoto taken from the internet.

Pauline Read

3 comments to Advocate Akan Gurkan Died In A Car Accident in Kyrenia

  • fluter
    19/02/2017 at 11:23 am

    He was my lawyer. Another accident caused by another maniac?

  • Polly Marples
    19/02/2017 at 11:32 am

    Oh dear a much edited version of what Pauline actually said.

    Akan Gurkan was very much involved in the AGA Saga having many of Robb’s customers recommended to him by Robb.

    A man may die, that is sad. Death does not absolve him.

    I do not belong to the ‘if you cannot say something good, say nothing brigade’.

  • Polly Marples
    19/02/2017 at 11:51 am

    https://agabuyersactiongroup.wordpress.com/2008/01/23/i-can%E2%80%99t-stand-akan-gurkan/

