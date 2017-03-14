Charcos Restaurant in Lapta North Cyprus Never Fails to Please

Another visit to what really is our favourite restaurant in north Cyprus. It scores high on every count, the welcome, the food and the ambiance even on a chilly March evening when the log burner was roaring. It’s a place where you can feel that you really are in north Cyprus and not just another touristy place to eat.

There is a small menu and the price includes starter, main course, desert, coffee and brandy. We had the Sea Bass (38tl) and the mixed kebab(40tl) and these come with salad and chips. Both were so tasty.

Cristina has been busy painting over the winter months and there are more of her beautiful pictures for sale.

Charcos is very close to Lapta Beledeyesi but if you are unable to find it, it really is worth taking a taxi!

They get very busy in the summer months so better to make a reservation. Phone: 0533 876 30 07

Directions: Take the turning opposite the Hut on the main Girne-Lapta Road, and go uphill until you reach the T-Junction in Lapta village. Turn right, and continue through the village, straight on up the hill, then turn right at the T junction at the top of the hill.

After about 300 yards, take the road to the right which goes under the arch at the Lapta Belyedesi. The road is very narrow by Charcos, so we parked once we had gone through the arch and walked down, about 2 minutes walk.

0

Likes