Veni Vici Restaurant in Lapta in North Cyprus

It has been far too long since we ate in Veni Vici and we happened to go in there at 6pm. Between 5 -7pm they still have their Earlybird Menu which is excellent value. Two courses for 35tl and a good choice on there. I ordered the Sweet Chilli Chicken to start and followed this by Loin of Pork in Lemon and Mustard. I can only say that both dishes were delicious and very good value for the quality of the food.

There is a welcoming atmosphere with charming staff, well worth a visit.

Be aware this is a very popular restaurant, so weekends it would be advisable to book.

