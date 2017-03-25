Help NCFP – Use AMAZON

Veni Vici Restaurant in Lapta in North Cyprus

By Maggie Daniel

Veni Vici Restaurant in Lapta in North CyprusIt has been far too long since we ate in Veni Vici and we happened to go in there at 6pm. Between 5 -7pm they still have their Earlybird Menu which is excellent value. Two courses for 35tl and a good choice on there. I ordered the Sweet Chilli Chicken to start and followed this by Loin of Pork in Lemon and Mustard. I can only say that both dishes were delicious and very good value for the quality of the food.

There is a welcoming atmosphere with charming staff, well worth a visit.

Be aware this is a very popular restaurant, so weekends it would be advisable to book.

