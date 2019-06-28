South Cyprus Attempts to Close Ercan Airport in the North

South Cyprus has strongly protested to the UN the violations of its national airspace, the infringements of international air traffic regulations in Cyprus’s flight information region in an attempt to close Ercan Airport in the North.

In a letter to UNSG Antonio Guterres, the Chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the United Nations, Polly Ioannou has enclosed four documents detailing the violations of Cyprus’s national airspace, the infringements of international air traffic regulations in Cyprus’s flight information region during the months of March and April 2019.

She says that the North’s actions“are clearly aimed at undermining Cyprus’s sovereignty, consolidating the ongoing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming purported airspace over the territory of the Republic”.

Ioannou further stressed that there is only one Cypriot State, which is the Republic of Cyprus, as stipulated in various Security Council resolutions.

“On behalf of my Government, I strongly protest the continuing violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of Cyprus by Turkey, as well as the infringements by the latter of international air traffic regulations, and appeal for their immediate cessation”, the South Cyprus diplomat said.