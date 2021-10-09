North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 9th October 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 9th October 2021 included the news that those who have a Covid certificate from North Cyprus will be disappointed to discover that they can’t use it to enter the UK.

FRONT PAGE

BRITAIN’S BATON RELAY BACKLASH – THE British High Commission in South Nicosia faced a backlash on social media after it promoted the press launch of the Cyprus leg of the “Queen’s Baton Relay” for next year’s Commonwealth Games, to be hosted by Birmingham, without any apparent participation from Turkish Cypriots.

TRNC jab proof not on UK list – COVID-19 vaccination certificates from the TRNC have been excluded from a new UK government list of examples of the proof required to travel to England without spending 10 days self-isolating.

East Med tensions resurface – TENSIONS between Turkey and the TRNC, and Greece and South Cyprus, over offshore energy exploration rights in the seas around Cyprus have begun rising once again after the Greek Cypriot administration announced new research activity.

Warning over fake estate agents – UNIVERSITY students are being “defrauded” by “fake” estate agents, the head of the Cyprus Turkish Real Estate Agents Association (KTEB) has warned.