North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 4th January 2020

North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 4th January 2020 is a bit sparse. On the front page one article says that in the North foreigners will get a fair trial, unlike in the south, and the other says that prices are going up.

Here’s a New Year tip – if you are dating a legal document 4/1/20 then don’t. This could be changed to 4/1/2019 in order to, for example, say that a one year lease has already expired.

FRONT PAGE

DO TAR TRNC WITH SAME BRUSH Fears for tourism after Ayia Napa rape case fallout – CALLS in the UK to boycott holidays to Cyprus after a British teenager was found guilty by a South Cyprus court of making a false rape allegation could cause a new blow to the TRNC economy, it is feared.

Turkish Cypriot tourism chiefs were yesterday locked in a crisis meeting with Tourism Minister Ünal Üstel to discuss the fallout from the case, which has seen thousands of people in the UK share a #BoycottCyprus hashtag on social media at a time when many British tourists book their summer holidays.

There are concerns that the boycott campaign, which does not distinguish between the two sides of the island, could indirectly affect bookings for holidays to North Cyprus. Many TRNC-bound tourists also arrive via Larnaca airport in the South.

Cabinet approves New Year price hikes – WORK permits, property tax, driving licence and road tax rates have increased from New Year’s Day following Cabinet approval for across the board state price hikes of between eight and 15 per cent.

Ministry of Finance under-secretary Özdemir Kalkanlı said the traditional New Year increases were in line with inflation and considerably less than 2019 price hikes of around 30 per cent.