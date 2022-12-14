North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 3rd December 2022

The big North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 3rd December 2022 focuses on the fact that the tourist’s pound sterling now buys more there but locals paid in Turkish Lira now can afford less. Also, the Cyprus Today newspaper has changed hands.

FRONT PAGE

STERLING HITS RECORD HIGH – BRITISH expats and others living in North Cyprus whose incomes and savings are in sterling were given a pre-Christmas boost this week as the pound reached a record high against the Turkish lira. According to average “midmarket” exchange rates – the midpoint between the buying and selling rates – the pound rose to as high as 22.9TL yesterday, beating previous highs recorded almost a year ago.

Cyprus Today under new ownership – CYPRUS Today, and the rest of the Kıbrıs Media Group that it formed part of, is now under new ownership. This newspaper’s previous owner, Asil Nadir, announced in a “letter to the Turkish Cypriot public” published on the front page of Cyprus Today’s Turkish language sister newspaper Kıbrıs on Wednesday, November 30, that the “time has come for me to leave the media world”.

Firm convicted of laundering ‘drugs money’ from Britain – A COMPANY has been convicted of laundering some half a million pounds and 135,000 euros in North Cyprus.

Tatar holds ‘historic’ meeting with Gambian Vice President – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar this week held an “historic” meeting in North Cyprus with the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia.