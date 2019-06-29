North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today - 29th June 2019

There is lots of news today but unfortunately you won’t find it in Cyprus Today. The front page says it all – moaning expats, fake news about Varosha, mosquitoes in the Summer and housecleaning. What more do you expect for £1.50, a nice cool pint of Efes?

FRONT PAGE

EXPATS: SAVE OUR VILLAGE – UPROAR among Karaman residents has led Girne Municipality to stop heavy vehicles from driving through the mountainside village on their way to a potential building site in virgin forestland.

Karaman villagers — mostly expats, many of whom have Tourism Ministry leases for their homes — contacted Cyprus Today to express concerns over activities on the site above the village, where trees have already been felled to make way, they fear, for at least one new property.

Mosquito population ‘booming’ – THE mosquito population is booming after the wet winter, but local authorities say they are waging war on the pests — and have assured the public that the chemicals being used fully comply with European standards.

At the start of a summer which Environmental Protection Department head Abdullah Aktolgalı predicted would be “unbearable” for mosquitoes, officials confirmed numbers had rocketed above normal levels with rising temperatures following the winter’s heavy rain and flooding.

Akıncı: I’ll decide on fate of Maraş – THE issue of Maraş (Varosha) cannot be handled without his involvement, President Mustafa Akıncı said this week after a “clear the air” meeting to resolve a rift with the government.

Speaking after talks at the Presidency with Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay on Thursday over last week’s surprise government announcement that they plan to inventory and then open Maraş, Mr Akıncı said: “This is not an issue that can be handled independently. I have listened to the government head and to his deputy . . . but the Presidency is not an office where information is [merely] shared, but an authority where decisions are taken.”

Team Raids Daisy’s Home for Clean-up – PILES of smelly rubbish that had accumulated outside the home of an 80year-old Esentepe expat sparked a furore after municipality workmen swooped to remove them on Tuesday.

A television crew and social media enthusiasts filmed the scene as a team from Esentepe Municipality arrived at the home of German named by police as Telse Todt for a clean-up following complaints from neighbours about litter on her property. Also known as “Daisy”, Ms Todt was said to have hoarded piles of scrap including plastic bottles, cans, glass…

THE BEST OF THE REST

There isn’t any.