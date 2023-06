The North Cyprus News on the front page of the Cyprus Today on 27th May 2023 is getting a bit repetitive. It seems that the highly influential British Residents’ Society (NOT!) is going to influence the British government to recognise the TRNC. Get a grip!

FRONT PAGE

BRS Campaign Steps up a Gear – the BRS campaign to lobby the British government and parliamentarians…failed when the rusty old chain fell off their bike.