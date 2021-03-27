North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 27th March 2021

North Cyprus News on the Cyprus Today 27th March 2021 front page is a bit weak. BRS discusses ideas that might allow ex-pats to return to their homes and quarantine will switch to in-home after April Fools Day.

FRONT PAGE

BRS ACTS TO EASE TRAVEL MEASURES – BRITISH non-resident property owners and tenants wanting to return to the TRNC could be allowed to do so by providing proof of their status “electronically” rather than with original documents, it was suggested this week.

Minister: We will switch to home quarantine system ‘after April 1’ – AN ELECTRONIC tagging system for home quarantine will be introduced “within the first weeks of April”, Health Minister Ünal Üstel said this week. Some people are already being allowed to self-isolate at home instead of at quarantine hotels, the minister revealed.

Turkey, TRNC and South Cyprus condemn Limassol mosque attack – AN ATTACK on a mosque in South Cyprus that coincided with the 200th anniversary of the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire has been condemned by both sides of the island and Turkey.

That’s the lot!