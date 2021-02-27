North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 27th February 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 27th February 2021 is saying that no one should enter the north from the south via the crossings because of unconfirmed rumours. Bit like the unconfirmed rumours that the UK will be out of lockdown in the next 4 months.

FRONT PAGE

Do Not Fly to South Cyprus – TRNC-bound British citizens are being warned not to travel via South Cyprus following unconfirmed reports that the Greek Cypriot side will continue to impose restrictions on non-EU nationals crossing the border when Covid-19 measures are lifted. It was also claimed that there could be difficulties for people from non-EU states trying to cross to North Cyprus via the checkpoints with the UK’s Sovereign Base Areas (SBAs).

Ustel: No problem with vaccinations – THERE is “no problem” with the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the new Health Minister Onal Ustel said this week after a mayor claimed they had run out of jabs. The claim was made by Gecitkale Mayor Hasan Oztas, who said that the vaccinations for people receiving their first jabs had been paused because there were no vaccines left for them.

Brits ‘in the dark’ over travel rules – TOURISM bosses and expat groups have expressed “concern” over a lack of strategic planning and marketing” to attract British holidaymakers to North Cyprus. The concerns were raised as reports in the UK media said that there has been a 600 per cent surge in bookings by Britons for summer holidays abroad after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed in his lock-down exit plan that foreign holidays could be allowed from May 17 onwards.