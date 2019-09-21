North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 21st September 2019

In the UK, newspapers like Cyprus Today would be pushed through your letterbox for free and would be skimmed in 5 minutes before ending up at the bottom of the parrot cage. The idea of a Front Page is to set the scene with scintillating articles aimed to persuade you to read further or, in the case of Cyprus Today, to buy it. It doesn’t succeed with this edition, in my opinion.

FRONT PAGE

UK Peer slams TC Politicians – TURKISH Cypriots have “no-one to blame but themselves” for the way the events of 1974 in Cyprus have been portrayed in the international arena, a member of the UK’s House of Lords said yesterday. The “taxpayer in Ankara” would find the Turkish Cypriots’ public relations approach “egocentric, self-satisfied and just plain careless” Northern Irish peer Lord Maginnis, a long time supporter of the TRNC, said.

Massive new Iskele projects up for debate – THREE massive new property developments are to alter the skyline of Iskele’s Long Beach — if the plans can get over an environmental hurdle. More than 20 towers and apartment blocks, containing more than 2,000 flats, are proposed on three separate sites.

Tathsu beach sand removal by municipality sparks ire – A MUNICIPALITY lorry and digger were photographed “illegally” scooping away sand on Tuesday at a protected Tathsu beach, sparking protests by environmentalists — which were renewed when the sand was returned with no penalty imposed. The incident was brought to light when Biologists’ Association head Hasan Sarpten uploaded photos to social media and reported the case

Route of Super Special Stage Cyprus Rally changed to protect capital’s Venetian walls – INTERNATIONAL rally drivers will return to North Cyprus on Friday with a sprint through the streets of central Lefkosa — but changes to the route have been made to protect the city’s Venetian walls from damage. The Super Special Stage (SSS) of the Greek Cypriot-organised Cyprus Rally will take place next Saturday at 5pm, with racers crossing over to the North for the first time since 2017. It is expected to be watched by thousands close up and millions around the world on TV.

`Wonderfully patriotic’ – Chairman of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Kyrenia branch, Dave Horsfall (left), Poppy Appeal Officer Jill Bell (centre) and Pamela Schofield, were among some 83 people who gathered at Wednesday’s annual Proms in the Park event which raised 2,800TL for RBL funds. Union and English flags were waved during the ‘wonderfully patriotic’ event at the Wild Duck Cafe in Lapta where last Saturday’s Royal Albert Hall concert was also screened.

THE REST

Govt to probe hospital – THE Health Ministry has launched an investigation into conditions at Girne’s Akcicek Hospital after a media report claimed it was “falling apart” and likened it to a “field hospital”. A lack of equipment, such as MRI and CT scanners, and shortages of medicines, doctors and staff mean that the state-owned hospital is unable to cope with the demands of a “rapidly increasing” population, according to doctors who spoke to Cyprus Today’s sister newspaper Kibris.