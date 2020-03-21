North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 21st March 2020

North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on the 21st March 2020 is focusing on the corona virus and its impact on the north. The country seems to be in as much chaos as most countries but with the added inconvenience that even ex-pat residents aren’t allowed back to their homes, unlike TRNC citizens. Did I hear you say second class citizens?

Lockdown – THE TRNC government has approached Turkey for financial assistance as strict measures to control the spread of the coronavirus started to take a toll on the country’s economy, especially its vital tourism sector following the cancellation of almost all flights to Ercan Airport this week and a ban on foreign visitors— tourists and residents alike.

