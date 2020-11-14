North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 14th November 2020

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 14th November 2020 consists of two articles, Turkey’s President Erdogan is to picnic in Maras and President-elect Biden once visited Cyprus so that might mean something in the future.

FRONT PAGE

BIDEN ‘NO STRANGER TO CYPRUS’ – US PRESIDENT-elect Joe Biden is “no stranger to Cyprus”, an academic told CyprusToday this week, as he and others evaluated what his election success could mean for the island. Speaking to CyprusToday Ahmet Sözen, a political science and international relations professor at the TRNC’s Eastern Mediterranean University, said that Mr Biden met both of the island’s leaders when he visited Cyprus as US Vice President in 2014.

Visit TRNC on Republic Day, picnic in Maraş – TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahçeli are due to travel to North Cyprus for tomorrow’s celebrations to mark the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC. The pair will join President Ersin Tatar at the main parade in Lefkoşa while the Public Works and Transport Ministry announced on Thursday that all “chartered and non-chartered flights” in and out of Ercan airport have been banned from 10am to 10pm tomorrow due to “heavy VIP” air traffic. Speaking at an event in Turkey earlier this week Mr Erdoğan repeated his plans to hold a “picnic” in Maraş.

OTHER

Heavy rains lash TRNC – TORRENTIAL rain lashed Lefkoşa on Wednesday leaving roads under water and shops flooded. Around 35 kilos of water per square metre fell in the capital in just one hour at around noon, catching many unprepared as they sought to keep dry using pieces of cardboard and plastic bags.

That’s it!