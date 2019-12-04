NCFP Restaurant Reviews - Dragon King, Letchworth in Hertfordshire

This is the reintroduction of NCFP Restaurant Reviews starting with Dragon King, Letchworth in Hertfordshire

We were passing through Letchworth and remembered the Dragon King Restaurant from a few years ago. The standards are still very high. It is help yourself buffet dining.

We were encouraged by the staff to keep helping ourselves to the vast choice of food. A good selection of starters including King Prawns and again King Prawns in the choice of mains. Also all the ingredients for Peking Duck, both of which I often find missing in help yourself buffets. All the food was hot and fresh and there was someone checking that it was quickly replenished when necessary.

Then there are the desserts, which included a chocolate fountain with marshmallows etc. Just a shame we didn’t have our grandchildren with us.

We were also pleasantly surprised by the extremely reasonable drinks prices, a bottle of decent wine for £9.99!!

We found the meal to be terrific value at £13.99 for evening dinner (Monday – Thursday). It is £14.49 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The price for children is £5.99.

Lovely staff, good food and reasonable prices, what’s not to like?

We paid the bill and then they gave us a bamboo 2020 calendar.