English Heritage Membership Discount | 25% off

Why not visit the 10 top UK Castles

1. Dover Castle, Kent

Standing high above the White Cliffs, Dover Castle has guarded our shores for over 900 years. Dover Castle has much to offer, from meeting medieval royalty in the Great Tower to exploring deep underground in the Wartime Tunnels.

2. Kenilworth Castle, Warwickshire

Kenilworth is best known as the scene of a royal romance between Elizabeth I and her favourite Robert Dudley.

3. Tintagel Castle, Cornwall

A place of mystery where the legend of King Arthur was born, it seems many visitors have been picturing themselves as a knight of the round table when exploring the ruins!

4. Carisbrooke Castle, Isle of Wight

This fairytale castle is perhaps most famous as the royal prison of Charles I, and the story of his failed escape – ending up with being wedged between the window bars – has intrigued many visitors! It’s not just past residents that fascinate at Carisbrooke though; the famous donkeys who operate the tread wheel in the Elizabethan wheelhouse prove very popular!

5. Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland

The dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh have witnessed plenty of action of the years, including fierce fighting during the Wars of the Roses. Now they stand on a remote headland, with beautiful views from the surrounding coastline.

6. Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire

Sir William Cavendish used Bolsover as his showpiece party palace in the 17th century, and it’s easy to see why. Today you can enjoy beautiful views over the countryside, pretend to be a knight as you explore the ruins and see horses put on dazzling displays in the Riding House.

7. Beeston Castle and Woodland Park, Cheshire

Beeston is famous for its spectacular views – over eight counties on a clear day! But that’s not the only reason for a visit – there are beautiful woodlands to explore, wildlife trails for the kids and the chance to hunt down the lost treasure of Richard II.

8. Warkworth Castle, Northumberland

Once home to the powerful Percy family, Warkworth was and remains one of the largest and most impressive fortresses in North East England. It was once home to ‘Harry Hotspur’, hero of many Border ballads and the bane of Scots raiders.

9. Framlingham Castle, Suffolk

This magnificent fortress has a long and colourful past, home to Mary Tudor before she became Queen, used as a prison for enemies of the monarch in the 16th century, and later on, used as a Poorhouse. There’s now plenty of history to explore, games and interactives for younger visitors and beautiful views to enjoy from the wall walk.

10. Portchester Castle, Hampshire

From the top of the mighty keep at Portchester Castle you can see right out over the harbour, and imagine the castle standing guard over the Solent for hundreds of years. Now you can discover the story of the castle in the exhibition, and the walled grounds make for a perfect spot for a picnic.

