Distinguish Between Yellow Stripey Insects That Sting and Those That Don't

Summer is rapidly upon us and those yellow stripey insects are starting to buzz us again. The whole yellow stripey look is meant to tell you that the insect is dangerous and could sting you but in most cases it’s just camouflage. In other words, insects without a sting have survived because they look as if they could. Some insects will sting you for just being there, others will do it reluctantly either because it kills them or because they are just plain nice and others can’t even if they wanted to. Here is a nice chart for you.