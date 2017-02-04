Cyprus’s Home Café in Nicosia Bringing the Sides Together

Cyprus’s Home Café, situated in Nicosia, is part of Home for Cooperation, a community center founded in 2011 attempts to bring the Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities together through activities such as language classes, salsa, tango, and tai chi lessons. The café serves sandwiches, salads, and soups with ingredients such as halloumi cheese, popular in Cyprus as well as Greece and Turkey. The food is geared for both Turkish and Greek Cypriot palates which is not difficult as they are essentially the same.

On Thursday nights two bands, one from the north and one from the south, play consecutive sets. There is a hope that these joint enterprises, will bring the two sides of the divide together and ease the transition to a unified Cyprus, with or without successful peace talks.

