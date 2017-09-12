Help NCFP – Use AMAZON

We get 4% from Amazon so when ordering CLICK BELOW

  

North Cyprus Business For Sale - Charlie Brown's Cafe Bar

By Property for Sale

Charlie Brown's Cafe & Bar IskeleNorth Cyprus Business For Sale – Charlie Brown’s Cafe Bar in Iskele

Perfect business opportunity for the right person.

Good customer support all year round.

All stock, furniture and equipment included.

Host to many nationalities on Residential & Holiday Letting site. Patio & Communal swimming pool with Aqua slide, 5 minutes’ walk to Sandy beach & sea. Close to all Amenities.

Price £20,000

Phone 0533 8870550 Turkish – 0533 8388799 English

Facebook: Charlie Brown’s Cafe & Bar

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts:

Share
Category: Front Page, Local Businesses | 1 comment

1 comment to North Cyprus Business For Sale – Charlie Brown’s Cafe Bar in Iskele

  • Polly Marples
    19/09/2017 at 11:31 am

    Let’s put it this way. If you are well connected and TC, you may have a chance of making this a goer.

Leave a Reply

»  
Home
  «