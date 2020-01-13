We have just received a report from NCFP’s Cyber Security Expert who informs us that According to Avast Hack Check Pinar Ocal Gokboru Was Hacked! You can even try the test yourself using the email address supplied by Pinar Ocal Gokboru on her website at Lawlex Law.

To recap, NCFP described in the article Advocate Pinar Ocal Gokboru Gets Hacked and Loses Client’s Money that Pinar had sent £20 000 of John and Mary Groaves’ money to the wrong bank when she received an email telling her to change from the correct bank details sent by John. She insisted that John’s email account had been hacked when, according to our Cyber Security expert, there was no evidence supporting this.

Don’t believe NCFP, go to Avast Hack Check and check Pinar’s email yourself, it’s the [email protected] one. While you are there check your own emails and you will find that if you have been hacked you will receive a report including who has hacked you and what password you were using at the time. I discovered that one of my email addresses had be hacked two years ago but thankfully the password had been regularly changed.