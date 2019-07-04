Turkey Secretly Moves 42 German Leopard-2A4 Supertanks to North Cyprus

According the the Greek Tovima news website (3.7.2019), Turkey has secretly transported 42 German Leopard-2A4 supertanks to Değirmenlik in North Cyprus. Well that’s a lie to start with, as you’re reading about it here then the tank transfer must not be secret. The website alleges that the tanks and their ammunition were transported from the Turkish city of Edirne by cargo ship.

The report says the tanks belong to Turkey’s First Army in the Evros region, where all Turkish Army tanks with 120mm projectiles are kept and alleges that the U.S. Congress and the German government have forbidden the transfer to Cyprus of weapons systems that they have constructed.

What is odd about this article is that these tanks were mentioned in Golden Dawn Party member Georgios Epitideios MEP’s European Parliament question on 30th January 2019 at which time they were supposedly shipped from Germany:

‘The delivery of Leopard 2A4 battle tanks made in and shipped from Germany to the Turkish-Cypriot pseudo-state constitutes a qualitative upgrade for the occupying forces in Cyprus. Cyprus, a Member State of the European Union, is being threatened by Turkey and the pseudo-state with European-made battle tanks.’

The European Parliament did not bother to answer and I bet you wished you never read this fake news.